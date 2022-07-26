Iran's PGPIC ready to bolster ties with German firms

According to PGPIC, Iran's largest company hosted a delegation consisting of the president and members of the Federal Association for the Support of German Economy and Foreign Trade, Iran's ambassador to Germany Mahmoud Farazandeh, head of the German desk in Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ehsan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, a member of the Islamic Council.

In this meeting, which was held with the aim of cooperation in the production of petrochemical products, facilities and equipment, and the revival and expansion of relations between the two countries in the petrochemical industry, Mahmoud Farazandeh, Iran's ambassador to Germany, referring to the 20-year history of this association with 1,300 companies as members, said, “The Federal Association for the Support of German Economy and Foreign Trade, which is represented in more than 70 countries, is cooperating with the world's largest companies, and this is the first trip of this association to Iran.”

Referring to the background of this union in the field of energy, he added, “This union seeks to find new markets for German products and meet the needs of this country from new destinations, and the petrochemical field is one of the attractive fields for this prestigious and long-standing union.”

Michael Schoon, the head of the Federal Association for the Support of German Economy and Business, expressed his satisfaction with the trip to Iran, stating, “Preparations for this trip started two years ago; we have come to work with Iranian companies with mutual trust, and the correct the false images that are on both sides. We seek constructive and mutually respectful relationships.”

Abdul Ali Ali Askari, CEO of PGPIC, also said in this meeting, “We hope that this trip will create a better impression of Iran as a fertile, young and talented country.”

“In a situation where countries like the United States are struggling with several thousand billion dollars in debt, Iran is a country that not only has no debt at the international level, but also has significant demands due to unscrupulous sanctions, and this is a suitable capacity for economic development," he added.

The CEO of the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC) emphasized, “Iran, with its remarkable human capacities, is a country that is very prone to grow every economic and technical seed planted in it, given that during the unscrupulous era of the American embargo, its growth continued and we are progressing.”

Ali Askari continued, “Sanctions were a threat to our country, but with the efforts of these young people and Iranian scientists, it became an opportunity, and today we have thousands of knowledge-based companies that move at the edge of technology; if until a few years ago we were a dependent country in the petrochemical industry, today we make about 80% of petrochemical industry equipment and catalysts domestically.”

ZZ/SHANA