China and Iran are old friends; new partners: envoy

"The opening of the Consulate General will strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries of Iran and China because in the past, Chinese people used to travel to the southern cities of Iran for tourism," Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua said on Wednesday.

The Chinese envoy pointed to the inauguration of the consulate general in Bandar Abbas which is taking place on Iranian Yalda Night and cited a poem by the Great Iranian Poet Hafez which was about strengthening friendship.

Chang Hua also said, "Iran and China are old friends and new partners. Many seeds of friendship grow in the constant mutual assistance of the two countries and bear fruit together with firm determination."

The ambassador further said that "...since 2016, the two countries have established a strategic partnership and a new chapter in bilateral cooperation has begun."

Referring to the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister of China to Iran, he said, "China looks at relations with Iran from a strategic point of view and will not step back from its determination to develop a comprehensive and strategic partnership with Iran."

Chang Hua said, "China firmly supports Iran against foreign interference and in preserving its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity. China is willing to cooperate with Iran to seriously implement the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries, to advance the implementation of the comprehensive bilateral cooperation program."

Chinese Ambassador continued, "We firmly support Iran in preserving its territorial integrity and national dignity."

He considered the opening of the Chinese consulate general in Bandar Abbas as a sign of the expansion of friendship between the two countries.

Hua added that the south of Iran has a lot of potential to develop and in recent years, various Chinese companies have gone there to invest and start businesses.

