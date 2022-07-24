Nemati bags gold medal in Asian youth weightlifting c'ships

Iranian weightlifter Taha Nemati clinched 3 gold medals in the 102 kg category of the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Championships with a total of 340 kg.

After winning a gold medal in the snatch after lifting the 160 kg weight, Nemati could easily control the 180 kg weight in his first attempt in the clean and jerk to gain his second gold medal and a third gold medal after lifting of 340 kg overall.

There were 6 weightlifters from Syria, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia in the +102 kg category in the competitions in Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Iran's weightlifting team has participated in the Asian tournament with 11 athletes in different age groups of youth and cadets.

Meanwhile, yesterday young weightlifter Alireza Moeini from Iran lifted 166kg in the snatch at the same competition to break the Asian record.

KI/IRN84831642