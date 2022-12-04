11 Iran weightlifters including 4 women to vie in Colombia

Elaheh Razzaghi, Parisa Noor Ali, Elham Hosseini, and Zeinab Sheikh Arbab are the female members of Iran’s team.

The male members of the team include Hafez Qashqai, Mostafa Javadi, Kianoosh Rostami, Reza Dehdar, Mehdi Karami, Ali Davoodi, and Ayatollah Sharifi.

The 2022 World Championships is slated to be held in Bogota, Colombia from December 8 to 17.

The 2021 IWF Junior World Championships was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in May 2021, and Iran’s weightlifting team became runner-up with 548 points.

Russia finished in first place with 581 points and Uzbekistan came third with 525 points.

