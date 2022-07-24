Flood leaves heavy damages in Afghanistan's Panjshir

The flood has destroyed dozens of hectares of agricultural land, residential houses, crossing bridges, water channels, and small power dams, according to the reports.

During the last few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed the occurrence of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, as well as heavy rain and snow.

According to the officials of the caretaker government of Afghanistan, as a result of the recent devastating floods and earthquakes in this country, 1,900 people have died, 2,000 thousand people have been injured, and thousands of houses have been destroyed.

