Snow level in Moscow breaks 1989 record (+VIDEO)

Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist of the Phobos weather center made the announcement on Sunday in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“By 9.00 am in the capital, at the base metropolitan meteorological station VDNKh, the height of the snow cover increased by 10 cm in just a day – from 23 to 33 cm, in Tushino – up to 33 cm, and on Balchug snowdrifts grew to 38 cm,” he specified.

Tishkovets also noted that the snow level of 33-38 centimeters was a record, beating the result of 1989. That year, 31 centimeters of snow cover was observed in the capital.

Tishkovets specified that these figures are more typical for the month of February in terms of precipitation.

“Moreover, according to statistics, there have never been such snowdrifts in the entire meteorological history on that day,” the expert concluded.

MNA/PR