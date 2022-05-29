Heavy rain and landslides leave 34 dead in Brazil

"From last Wednesday until midday this Saturday, 34 deaths were recorded in the state," said the Civil Defense in a statement. Twenty-eight of the deaths had occurred the previous day.

A red alert has been issued by the National Institute of Meteorology for Sunday as well in Pernambuco.

A landslide in the Ibura district in the south of the port city of Recife killed 19, Globo television channel reported.

It also said three more people were killed in Camaragibe near Recife due to another landslide. Two died in Recife itself and another in Jaboatao dos Guararapes.

Local press reports said three were killed by a landslide in Olinda, and a fourth person died after falling into a canal, also in Olinda.

The region has recently seen heavy rainfall, with more than 200 milliliters of rain falling in 24 hours in the greater Recife area, according to state officials.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed sorrow, and said that forces were being deployed to provide aid and assistance. He also announced relief of 1 billion Brazilian real (€196 billion, $211 billion).

Videos circulating on social media showed flooded roads, as well as collapsing houses and landslides.

Last month 14 more people were killed, also by flooding and landslides, in Rio de Janeiro.

Climate change and La Nina are responsible for the heavy downpour in Brazil, say experts.

