Iraqi officials strongly condemn Turkey's deadly bombardment

Different Iraqi politicians including President Barham Salih, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Parliament speaker Al-Halbousi condemned the deadly bombardment by Turkey that struck a tourist resort in Duhok’s Zakho district on Wednesday afternoon.

According to local Iraqi media, Kadhimi firmly condemned the bombardment, blaming Turkey and calling it a “blatant and flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and the lives and security of Iraqi citizens,” adding that Baghdad reserves the “full right” to respond to such attacks and further accusing Ankara of not paying attention to Iraq’s continuous demands to stop violating the country’s sovereignty.

President Barham Salih also strongly condemned the attack, saying “the Turkish bombing of Duhok … is condemned and denounced, and represents a violation of the country’s sovereignty and a threat to Iraqi national security,” and called the repetition of Ankara’s artillery strikes “unacceptable.”

All victims of the deadly bombardment were tourists from central and southern Iraq and were part of a 200-person tourist group, local Kurdish media quoted the Zakho mayor Muhsin Bashir as saying.

The Shia politicians including Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq's chairman Qais Hadi Sayed Hasan al-Khazali, National WIsdom Movement head Ammar al-Hakim as well as Hadi al-Ameri and Muqtada al-Sadr strongly condemned the Turkish bombardment as a criminal act that Ankara has to pay a price for it.

Meanwhile, the Iraqis have held protests in different parts of the country including in Baghdad and the holy city of Najaf, and burned Turkey's flags in protest.

Iraqi and Kurdish politicians have broadly condemned the Turkish military operations in their country as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and have called on Ankara to pull out its troops from the country while the Turkish military is continuing to attack the Iraqi territory under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

