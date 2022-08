TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – The ceremony of the first anniversary of the demise of Ayatollah Seyyed Muhammad Seyyed Hakim was held in the Grand Mosque of Qom on Thursday.

Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Muhammad-Saeed al-Tabataba'i al-Hakim was an Iraqi senior Shi'a marja, one of the Big Four Grand Ayatollahs of the Hawza of Najaf and one of the most senior Shia clerics in Iraq.