Tripartite Astana Summit to be held in Tehran Tue: Iran FM

Speaking on Monday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the main topic of the Astana talks in Tehran between the presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia is to de-escalate the tension in the conflict zones in Syria and maintain stability in that country.

The top Iranian diplomat also pointed out that the new security crisis between Syria and Turkey must be handled, adding that he conveyed president Raeisi's message on that matter during his recent visits to Ankara and Damascus.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday while the Astana Summit on the peace process in Syria will be going on.

Turkey's presidential office announced on Sunday that Erdogan intends to hold a bilateral meeting with the Russian president during his two-day trip to Tehran.

According to the Turkish presidency, Erdogan will also attend a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin under the scope of the Astana process.

The three presidents are expected to discuss recent developments in Syria and the fight against terrorism, the ISIL and the PKK, and the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to Syria.

The Astana talks for peace in Syria were launched in 2017 at the initiative of these three countries. Its meetings also contribute to the advancement of the United Nations-led diplomatic process in Geneva.

KI