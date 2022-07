According to the Afghan local sources, the quake struck at 4 PM Kabul local time and it was felt throughout the Afghan capital.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties yet.

The earthquake was 4.8 magnitude on the scale of Richter, and its epicenter was Sarubi District in the east of Kabul, accordin to the latest figures.

The quake comes a few weeks after a deadly quake in southeast of the country killed more than 1,000 and injured hundreds more.

KI/