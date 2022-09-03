Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Crete, Greece region

The quake's epicenter was Crete and was 2 km (1.2 miles) below the earth's surface, the EMSC said, Reuters reported.
TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Greece on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake's epicenter was Crete and was 2 km (1.2 miles) below the earth's surface, the EMSC said, Reuters reported.
No initial reports of possible casualties have been published so far.
MP/PR
