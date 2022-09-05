  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Sep 5, 2022, 10:40 AM

Earthquake in China’s Sichuan kills 21 as landslides strike

Earthquake in China’s Sichuan kills 21 as landslides strike

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China’s Sichuan province, killing at least 21 people and shaking the capital Chengdu.

The epicentre was at Luding, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said, a town in the mountains about 226km (110 miles) southwest of Chengdu, Al Jazeera reported.

Some roads and homes near the epicentre were damaged by landslides on Monday, while communications were down in at least one area, according to state television.

No damage to dam and hydropower stations within 50km (31 miles) of the epicentre was reported.

Earthquakes are common in Sichuan, a southwestern province, especially in its western mountains, a tectonically active area along the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.

MA/PR

News Code 191058
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191058/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News