Earthquake in China’s Sichuan kills 21 as landslides strike

The epicentre was at Luding, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said, a town in the mountains about 226km (110 miles) southwest of Chengdu, Al Jazeera reported.

Some roads and homes near the epicentre were damaged by landslides on Monday, while communications were down in at least one area, according to state television.

No damage to dam and hydropower stations within 50km (31 miles) of the epicentre was reported.

Earthquakes are common in Sichuan, a southwestern province, especially in its western mountains, a tectonically active area along the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.

MA/PR