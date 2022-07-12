  1. Politics
Iran, Italy have bright future in energy coop.

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that there is a promised bright future for the cooperation between Iran and Italy in the field of energy.

Saying that he has held a meeting with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome, the Iranian top diplomat wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that the Iranian and Italian sides discussed a range of bilateral, regional & international issues.

"We agreed that our enormous economic capacities, in particular, in the area of energy, promise a bright future for our mutually beneficial cooperation," Amir-Abdollahian added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Iran for Rome at the head of a delegation on Monday.

He met and held talks with his Italian counterpart on Monday evening and the top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to exchange views with other officials in Italy and Vatican City about international, regional, and bilateral issues.

