Palestinian people along with their families reached Al-Aqsa Mosque in the early hours of this morning so that the halls of this holy place were filled, according to Wattan.

On this occasion, the Israeli regime's police forces were stationed around the old part of Al Quds.

Eid al-Adha is also known as a festival of sacrifice in honor of the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

