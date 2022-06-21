  1. World
Jun 21, 2022, 10:30 PM

Iraqi army pounds terrorist positions in North (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Iraqi army F-16 fighterjets on Tuesday bombed ISIL positions and hideouts in the north of the country.

The operation was conducted in the Wadi Al-Shay area in Kirkuk province, according to local Iraqi sources.

In the attacks, which were carried out with the cooperation of the Iraqi counter-terrorism organization, ISIL arms depots and shelters were destroyed.

This is the third air operation by the Iraqi army against ISIL elements in the eastern and northern provinces of the country in the recent week.

During this time, the Iraqi Air Force conducted two series of air operations against ISIL terrorists in the provinces of Saladin and Diyala.

An Iraqi information center affiliated with the Office of the Prime Minister announced  yesterday that the Iraqi military and security forces managed to confiscate and destroy 6 hideouts belonging to the ISIL terrorists in Saladin.

