5 dangerous ISIL forces detained in Iraq

The terrorists were detained in the province of Al Anbar, Kirkuk, Saladin and Sulaymaniyah, according to Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul.

Iraqi security forces, earlier this week, announced that the most dangerous ISIL terrorist was arrested on the border of Diyala Province and Kurdistan Region of Iraq after seven years of being wanted.

After nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the terror terrorist group in December 2017.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in some areas in Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

