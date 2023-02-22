Iran, Afghanistan’s universities ink MoU on academic coop.

In order to establish a network of educational, research, and technology cooperation between universities and research centers for the active participation of professors, researchers, and students in the field of science and technology, the two countries' universities signed an MoU.

According to the memorandum, the parties are expected to exchange professors and students, holding short-term and long-term training courses as well as joint international scientific gatherings, conferences, and consultations.

The MoU was signed by the head of the University of Science and Culture Mehdi Basouli and Habibollah Hosseini as the representative of Afghanistan’s Ashna and Maiwand Universities.

