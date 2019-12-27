  1. Technology
Iranian, Iraqi universities to boost academic cooperation

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Iran's Persian Gulf University and Iraqi University of Wasit have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in line with the goals to boost the scientific and research cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Fourth Forum of Iranian and Arab Universities held at Ferdowsi University of Mashad on Fridday.

According to Head of Persian Gulf University Majid Mosleh, the MoU was inked with the aim of expanding cooperation on topics of interest, particularly university student exchange, postgraduate student exchange opportunities, and scientific-cultural exchanges.

Persian Gulf University is a university in Bushehr Province of Iran. Established in 1991 as Bushehr University, the university has 7 schools, offering 24 bachelor's degrees, and 33 master's degrees and 3 PhD degrees.

