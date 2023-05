AEK celebrated on Sunday its 13th league title, as its easy victory over Volos 4-0 sealed its triumph in the 2022-23 Super League championship.

Ehsan Haj Safi is AEK Athens’ effective player with needed qualities in Greece Stoiximan Super League.

The final table of the playoffs is as follows: AEK 83, Panathinaikos 78, Olympiakos 73.

Earlier, Feyenoord wrapped up the Dutch championship with its Iranian striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh in Rotterdam.

