Raeisi hopes for strengthening Iran-Algeria bilateral ties

Referring to the historical, religious, cultural, and political commonalities between Iran and Algeria, President Raeisi said, "The establishment and continuation of friendly relations between the two countries since the beginning of Algeria's independence has been the reason for the interest of the leaders of Iran and Algeria in developing bilateral relations."

He expressed his hope that during the presidency of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the two countries will witness the strengthening of friendly ties and expansion of bilateral cooperation and relations in all fields, especially in the economic field.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Algeria Aymen Benabderrahmane on the occasion of Algeria's Independence Day.

"I hope that the friendly and brotherly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria will expand further in all fields, in order to realize the lofty ideals of the two countries and based on the interests of the two nations," Mokhber said.

RHM/