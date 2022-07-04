Regional states seek to save Afghans from American crisis

The special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan presented a brief on his recent consultations with the officials of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan regarding the latest developments in Afghanistan.

"During a regional trip to Central Asia, I consulted with officials on various issues, especially the international summit on Afghanistan," Hassan Kazemi Qomi wrote on his Twitter account.

"And I will do my best to realize the effective results of this summit so that the people of Afghanistan can be saved from the American-created nightmare of sedition and crisis as well as instability and insecurity," he also said.

Earlier on June 25, the Iranian envoy tweeted that problems, crises, and regional disputes will be resolved through the benevolent and collective participation of regional actors without the presence of the United States and its affiliated terrorist groups.

The US presence and plans in West and South Asia have resulted in nothing but destruction and displacement of the people of these regions, Hassan Kazemi Qomi further said.

