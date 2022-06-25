Regional problems, crises resolvable without US presence

The US presence and plans in the West and South Asia have resulted in nothing but destruction and displacement for the people of these regions, Hassan Kazemi Qomi said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

The United States does not seem to have learned lessons from Afghanistan yet, an Iranian senior diplomat said.

The US seeks to return to the region by making some promises to some countries in the region, Kazemi Qomi noted.

Problems, crises, and regional disputes will be resolved through the benevolent and collective participation of regional actors without giving a chance to the United States and its affiliated terrorist groups, he stressed.

ran's Special Representative for Afghanistan arrived in Tajikistan to discuss Afghanistan and regional security issues with Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirajuddin Mehraldi.

The two sides also discussed the fight against extremism and international terrorism and other topics of mutual interest.

