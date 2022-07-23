Iran, Pakistan envoys hold meeting on Afghanistan

Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Sadiq.

According to Mohammad Sadiq, the two sides discussed the important areas of cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan, as well as the latest developments in Afghanistan and the region.

"Met my Iranian counterpart HE Hassan Kazemi Qomi today. We discussed a number of important developments and potential areas of collaboration. We also shared our perspectives on Afghanistan and the region. I am looking forward to again meet Mr Qomi in Tashkent after the weekend," he wrote in a tweet.

Last Thursday, Pakistani media reported the visit of the Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi to Islamabad.

According to these media, issues related to the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan and transit in the region were among the reasons for Kazemi Qomi's trip to Pakistan.

Kazemi Qomi had traveled to several countries in the region, including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, and had met with senior officials of these countries.

