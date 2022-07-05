  1. Politics
Tehran reacts to recent developments in Uzbekistan

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Stability and security in Uzbekistan are of special importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the region, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, referring to the recent developments in the Central Asian country.

Referring to the recent developments in the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said the Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring the developments and unrest in some parts of Uzbekistan.

Describing such developments as an internal issue of the country, Kanani reassured, "THe friendly and brotherly country of Uzbekistan will soon resolve this issue in the interest of the honorable people of that country."

Kanani also said that stability and security in Uzbekistan are of special importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the region.

