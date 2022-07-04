Moscow reacts to seizure of Russian ship in Turkiye

Saying that they do not have such information in the Kremlin, Peskov said that the case should be asked from the Ministry of Transport or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Turkish side, of course, in case of detention, should provide the information to our embassy and consulate general," he stated.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish customs authorities confirmed that the country had detained a Russian cargo ship.

The Turkish customs authorities announced that the Russian ship was likely carrying Ukrainian grain, but added that no decision had been made regarding this ship yet.

"The investigation is still ongoing, that's all I can say for now." said a source who wanted to remain unknown.

