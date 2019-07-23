Four Iranian students win medals at Intl. biology Olympiad

Iranian students won 3 silver medals and one bronze medal at IBO 2019 among 285 competitors.

The Iranian team was composed of four competitors, Alireza Tanoori, Ali Yazdizadeh Kharrazi and Mohammadamin Kharaghani, each received a silver medal, Shayan Bagheri Baragoori who won a bronze medal at the international competitions.

The International Biology Olympiad (IBO) is a yearly Biology competition for secondary school students, who are winners of their respective National Biology Olympiad. Their skills in tackling biological problems, and dealing with biological experiments are tested. For a successful performance interest in biology, inventiveness, creativity and perseverance are necessary. IBO gathers young people from all over the world in an open, friendly and peaceful mind. IBO is hosted every year by a different IBO member and takes one week.

