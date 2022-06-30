Raeisi stresses necessity of drawing baselines in Caspian Sea

After visiting Turkmenistan and attending the 6th Caspian Sea littoral countries summit in Turkmenistan, President Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi spoke about the achievements of the trip.

"The trip was aimed at attending the Caspian littoral summit and for bilateral meetings with the presidents participating in the summit in Turkmenistan," Raeisi said.

The Iranian president added that "The Caspian Sea belongs to this region's nations and its management will be based on the joint management of the littoral countries of the sea."

"All the littoral states must cooperate with each other, because the Caspian Sea is a sea of friendship and cooperation between the countries and nations that surround it. Cooperation can take place among the Caspian littoral states in different economic, cultural and environmental fields, as well as shipping, tourism, fisheries and various other fields."

Referring to the Convention and the legal regime of the sea, he said that the implementation of this legal regime is based on drawing the baselines and stressed, "This convention and the understanding of the Caspian littoral states should be based on the drawing of the baselines, which will be emphasized by the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The president said, "The "baselines" can lay ground fair exploitation of the Caspian Sea for the littoral countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has problems in the coastal area. To achieve a fair legal system, the baselines must be drawn, and that was the point I emphasized."

Highlighting that the absence of foreigners in the Caspian Sea was emphasized by all littoral countries, he said, "the resources and capacities of the Caspian Sea should be protected."

Referring to his meetings with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Russia, the President noted that "In all three meetings the necessity of implementing bilateral agreements was emphasized. The focus of these meetings was the development of trade and economic relations."

Emphasizing the beginning of a new path in relations with some neighboring countries and the increase of trade relations and development of relations, the President said that "،he gas swap between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, which is implemented from the territory of Iran, is to be developed."

