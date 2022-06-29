Raeisi meets Putin on sideline of Caspean Sea summit (+VIDEO)

Following his separate meetings with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Turkmen president Serdar Berdimuhamedow on the sidelines of the Caspian Sea summit, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi held a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Earlier on Monday, Yuri Ushakov, the Aide to the President of the Russian Federation, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Iranian counterpart in Ashgabat on Wednesday.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on Wednesday where he was welcomed by Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The five presidents posed for a photo before entering the meeting.