Raeisi, Putin agree to increase coop. in energy field

The Presidents of Iran and Russia Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi and Vladimir Putin met and held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 6th Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on Wednesday afternoon.

According a readout of the meeting published on the official website of the Iranian presidency, Raeisi said, "After my visit to Russia, numerous mutual visits by the related officials have taken place to pursue the agreements reached between the two countries, and the process of the implementation of these agreements is at a good pace.”

The President said that Iran pursues its interactions and relations with Russia within the framework of strategic relations, adding, "Relations between the two countries in the field of trade and energy cooperation are at a high level, but given the existing areas in both countries, these relations still have great potential for development.”

Raeisi stressed the need for the two countries to support the strengthening of the North-South corridor and said, "Iran and Russia have good capacities for cooperation in the field of energy, including swaps.”

The President also stressed that the necessary mechanisms to strengthen the banking and monetary relations between Iran and Russia should be strengthened regularly, stating, "Financial exchanges between the two countries should be in an framework that is independent of the Western financial system so that no country can infiltrate in it and put pressure on it.”

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, for hi part, expressed his satisfaction that the 6th Summit of the Caspian Sea Littoral States has given him the opportunity to meet with Ayatollah Raeisi, noting, "In recent months, the volume of trade and economic relations between the two countries have witnessed a good increase, and this path must continue.”

Putin also welcomed Raeisi's prposal to increase cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, including swaps.

The President of Russia also asked Ayatollah Raeisi to convey his warm greetings to Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

