Caspian Sea common heritage of litoral state, Raeisi says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi left Tehran for Ashgabat on Wednesday to attend the 6th summit meeting of Caspian Sea littoral states in this country.

The Caspian Sea is a common heritage of litoral countries, President Raeisi said before leaving the country at Mehrabad Airport.

Cooperation in the field of transportation and management of Caspian Sea resources and preventing the presence of foreigners are on the agenda of Caspian Sea littoral states, he stressed.

Saying that there have been good relations between Iran and Turkmenistan for the past 30 years, Raeisi noted that holding talks with the leaders of the Caspian littoral states is also on the agenda of

Expanding transit between the five littoral states and reviving the North-South transport corridor is one of the most important topics of the summit.

