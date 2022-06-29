Pres. Raeisi arrives in Ashgabat to attend Caspian Sea Summit

Upon his arrival to Ashgabat Airport, President Raeisi was highly welcomed by Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

Delivering a speech at the Summit and meeting with the leaders of countries attending the Summit will be a part of President Raeisi’s visit to the Republic of Turkmenistan.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian addressed the ministerial meeting of Caspian littoral states in Turkmenistan during which he said that Tehran "supports the five-sided mechanism, including Russia's recent proposal to complete and form a cooperation structure in the Caspian Sea."