Iran-Turkmenistan relations expanding rapidly: Raeisi

Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Wednesday on his trip to Ashgabat to attend the summit of Caspian Sea littoral countries.

Felicitating the anniversary of the 30th year of establishing diplomatic relations between Tehran and Ashgabat, the Iranian president praised the efforts of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow (the former Turkmen president) in expanding Tehran-Turkmenistan ties.

Stating that there is a favorable capacity for increasing the cooperation between the two countries, President Raiesi noted that the current Iranian government has a special program for the development of relations with neighborly countries.

Berdimuhamedow, for his part, appreciated the efforts of the Iranian government in the past few months to strengthen and expand relations with his country, calling for boosting Tehran-Ashgabat cooperation in the fields of politics, culture, economy, as well as trade.

"Turkmenistan seeks to open a new chapter in relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," he stressed.

MP