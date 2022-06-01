  1. Politics
Putin, Zelensky meeting needs prerequisites: Kremlin

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky could meet only to finalize "a certain document", yet the two sides suspended work on it long ago, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wed..

"No one could ever exclude such a meeting a priori, but arrangements for it should be made. Putin and Zelensky could meet only to finalize a certain document, yet work on it was suspended rather long ago and has never been resumed," Peskov said, accoridng to TASS.

In response to a question about whether Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Turkey on June 8 would be related to a potential meeting in Istanbul between Moscow, Kyiv and the United Nations, Peskov said that these would be "single-context" events.

"Therefore, there is an indirect connection between the events, indeed," he said. "Yet there is still no clear-cut vision with regard to a meeting (between Russian, Ukrainian and UN delegations)," the presidential spokesman said.

