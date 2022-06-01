Putin, Zelensky meeting needs prerequisites: Kremlin

"No one could ever exclude such a meeting a priori, but arrangements for it should be made. Putin and Zelensky could meet only to finalize a certain document, yet work on it was suspended rather long ago and has never been resumed," Peskov said, accoridng to TASS.

In response to a question about whether Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Turkey on June 8 would be related to a potential meeting in Istanbul between Moscow, Kyiv and the United Nations, Peskov said that these would be "single-context" events.

"Therefore, there is an indirect connection between the events, indeed," he said. "Yet there is still no clear-cut vision with regard to a meeting (between Russian, Ukrainian and UN delegations)," the presidential spokesman said.

