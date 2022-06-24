Cleric lauds managing role of martyr Beheshti in intl. arenas

Speaking in this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on the occasion of Judiciary Week, he said that Martyr Ayatollah Beheshti was the architect of the judiciary system in the country and one of the great thinkers of Shiite history who took giant strides in promoting judicial system of the country in the international arenas.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hojjatoleslam Sedighi pointed to the recent deadly earthquake in Afghanistan and expressed his condolences to the government and people of Afghanistan over the quake.

One of the most important characteristics of the Islamic society and Ummah is that Muslims do not listen and trust to false information aired at online networks, satellites as well as smear campaigns of UK and Saudi Arabia, especially in today's world, which enemies leave no stone unturned to sow seeds of division among Muslims through the world, he warned.

