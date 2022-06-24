Quake jolts Paktika prov. in Afghanistan again, five killed

Afghan National TV announced that a new earthquake has jolted city of “Gyan” in Paktika province around 10 a.m. on Friday.

According to initial reports, at least five people have been killed in the quake.

Head of National Radio and Television of the interim government of Taliban in Afghanistan said that five people were killed and 11 others were injured in the quake.

The quake happened at around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted a number of provinces especially in eastern provinces.

The deadly quake killed at least 1,500 people and injured more than 2,000, according to Taliban interim government in Afghanistan.

