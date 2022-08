TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Sepahan football team defeated titleholders Esteghlal 2-0 on Matchweek 1 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Yasin Salmani scored the first goal in the 52nd minute and Ramin Rezaeian made it 2-0 five minutes later.