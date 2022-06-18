67 Al-Shabab terrorists killed by Somali forces

The Information Minister of Galmudug Ahmed Shire told the Somali National News Agency that the local residents and regional forces repulsed the attack by Al-Shabab terrorists on the town in the Galgaduud region, The Print reported.

Shire said the troops arrested a suicide bomber who was planning to detonate vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIED) on the security forces and villagers.

Somalia’s Galmudug State forces killed 67 Al-Shabab terrorists and wounded several others in a foiled attack in the central town of Bahdo early Friday.

The minister said the vehicle was also seized as well as weapons that the suicide bomber had intended to use to stage the attack.

Six government troops and a civilian were killed in the fighting.

Odowaa Yusuf Rage, chief of Defense Forces, said that the Somali National Army (SNA) elite force Danab and Galmudug Paramilitary forces are searching for the terrorists who fled the area, noting that the death toll could rise.

The government forces have vowed to intensify security operations in the central and southern regions until the insurgents who have conducted terror attacks to kill and maim innocent residents will have been wiped out from the regions.

The terror group has lost many areas previously under its control, but the terrorist group is still capable of staging attacks in Somalia.

