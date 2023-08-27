  1. World
Aug 27, 2023, 12:00 PM

At least 23 Boko Haram terrorists killed in Nigeria

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – At least 23 Boko Haram terrorists were killed Saturday in operations against the group in Borno state in northeastern Nigeria.

Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, director of defense media operations, said in a statement that the army continues operations against the terror group in Borno, Anadolu Agency reported.

Buba said 23 terrorists were killed but many escaped with injuries.

Noting that 41 hostages were rescued, he said weapons and important ammunition belonging to the terrorists were seized.

Nigeria has been battling terror groups in its northeastern area since 2009.

More than 100,000 people, including civilians and security personnel, have been killed in the violence-stricken region in the past 14 years, according to government data.

