Biden says he has not yet decided on SA trip

Sources have said Biden was planning a trip to Saudi Arabia, along with a trip to Europe and Occupied Palestine in late June.

Biden recently, publicly acknowledged that he may travel to Saudi Arabia soon, a trip that multiple sources say is expected and could include talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Biden told reporters that he does not yet have direct plans to make a trip to Saudi Arabia but if he does it would be to try to advance West Asia peace prospects.

The White House has said the president feels that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a "pariah" for his role in the killing of a political opponent, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Turkiye in 2018, according to Reuters.

Any potential visit to Saudi Arabia likely would be aimed at bolstering relations with the country at a time when Biden is trying to find ways to lower gasoline prices in the US, Aljazeera wrote.

MP/PR