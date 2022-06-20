Turkmen Pres. visit to Iran new chapter in bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone call on late Sunday held talks with his Turkmen counterpart Raşit Meredow on several regional and international issues, as well as the Tehran-Ashgabat ties.

He discussed the implementation of bilateral agreements and some regional issues, especially the forthcoming summit of Caspian littoral states in Ashgabat.

Referring to the recent meeting of the two presidents in Tehran, he termed the visit as a turning point in bilateral relations, which has a significant impact on developing friendly relations between the two neighbors.

He also expressed Iran’s support for Ashgabat for hosting the summit of Caspian Sea littoral states.

Meredow also appreciated Iran’s efforts and measures in hosting the President of Turkmenistan during his recent visit to Tehran and described the visit as the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Turkmen ministers, heads of organizations, and the private sector are ready to meet with their Iranian counterparts to implement the agreements, he also said.

Once again, he officially invited the Iranian president to attend the Summit of the Caspian littoral states in Ashgabat.

