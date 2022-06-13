Macron, Scholz, Draghi plan to visit Kyiv this month

The trip to the Ukrainian capital is likely to take place before a summit of G7 leaders at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps scheduled to start on June 26, according to the Politico citing a report by the tabloid Bild am Sonntag.

While many world leaders have already made the trip to Kyiv, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Scholz and Macron have so far not travelled there.

On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made her second visit to Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She said the Commission will make clear its early assessment on Ukraine’s application to join the EU by the end of the week.

KI/PR