Moscow to respond appropriately to NATO threats: report

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Moscow's response to a build-up of NATO forces in Poland will be proportionate, Interfax news agency reported citing a Russian diplomat.

"A response, as always, will be proportionate and appropriate, intended to neutralize potential threats to the security of the Russian Federation," Interfax quoted Oleg Tyapkin, the head of a foreign ministry department in charge of Russian relations with Europe.

Senior Russian diplomat described the level of tension in relations between Moscow and Warsaw ‘unprecedented' from historical point of view.

