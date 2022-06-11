  1. Politics
Moscow to respond appropriately to NATO threats: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – A Russian Foreign Ministry official emphasized that his country will respond appropriately to the security threats posed by NATO forces.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Moscow's response to a build-up of NATO forces in Poland will be proportionate, Interfax news agency reported citing a Russian diplomat.

"A response, as always, will be proportionate and appropriate, intended to neutralize potential threats to the security of the Russian Federation," Interfax quoted Oleg Tyapkin, the head of a foreign ministry department in charge of Russian relations with Europe.

Senior Russian diplomat described the level of tension in relations between Moscow and Warsaw ‘unprecedented' from historical point of view.

