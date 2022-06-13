IAEA highly politicized like many international bodies

The IAEA Board of Governors on Wednesday adopted a resolution accusing Iran of not cooperating with the UN nuclear watchdog. The anti-Iran resolution was proposed by the Western powers.

Tehran had warned that if the anti-Iran resolution is approved by the IAEA board, it would revise its cooperation with the agency. Iran said that the Western powers have turned the IAEA into a political entity rather than a technical one.

Iran has also insisted that the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi should be held to account for the consequences of the unprofessional approach the nuclear watchdog has adopted.

Following the approval of the anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors, Iran in a statement on Thursday denounced the draft resolution as a political action that is incorrect and unconstructive.

Iran has always cooperated constructively with the IAEA over the past years and a significant part of IAEA’s inspections in Iran confirms that the country currently has the most transparent nuclear program among IAEA member states, the statement read.

In this regard, Brian Berletic, an American geopolitical researcher told Mehr News Agency, "Unfortunately, just like many other supposedly international bodies who hold the potential to create oversight and balance regarding international relations, the IAEA has been highly politicized. The IAEA resolution was in fact submitted by the US and its allies following years of Washington's own bad-faith negotiations with Iran."

Referring to the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, he added, "Iran continued upholding its commitments in the hopes of America returning to the negotiation table under a new US administration. As predicted, not only has this not happened, but now the US is making moves to permanently shift from negotiations to antagonization, this most recent resolution being a troubling step in that direction."

"The IAEA is subject to a US-led voting bloc with only Russia and China voting against the resolution. Also as predicted, the US by submitting this resolution is attempting to shift blame to Iran for the failure of the Nuclear Deal," Berletic asserted.

"Israel, of course, is an important part of this process, it having been selected by US policymakers to lead regional aggression against Iran militarily while the US builds political justification for attempts to further isolate Iran politically and economically."

MNA/