Iran becomes runner-up in Asian Greco-Roman wrestling C'ships

Mohammad Reza Mokhtari beat Amzeyev from Kazakhstan in the final of -72kg to add another gold medal to Iran's tally at the Asian Wrestling Championships underway in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Rasoul Garmsiri defeated Kalin also from Kazakhistan in the final of 82 kg to win a second gold medal for Iran today.

Moreover, Mehdi Bali won the fourth gold medal for Iran in the 97kg final after defeating his Uzbek opponent.

Mokhtari, Garmsiri, Bali's medals were the second, third and fourth gold medals in the Asian tournament for Iran so far.

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed three medals on Tuesday in the championships, with Naser Ghasem Alizadeh winning the first gold medal in the 87kg after defeating Jalgasbay Berdimuratov from Uzbekistan 3-1.

Also today, Mehdi Hosseinnejad lost to his opponent in the final of the 60 kg and bagged a silver medal for Iran.

Iran became the vice-champion with 153 points in the Asian championships after Kazakhistan which won 2 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze medals with 180 points. The Kyrgyz team also finished third with 3 gold, 2 bronze and 133 points.

The 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships are the 35th edition of the Asian Wrestling Championships of combined events, and take place from April 19 to 24 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

