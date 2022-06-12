Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 12

Arman-e Melli:

Venezuelan president: Tehran, Caracas enjoy great potentials to boost relations

Ebtekar:

Iran, Venezuela experience showed resisting US pressures only key to acheive victory

Asia:

Iran, Venezuela sign 20-year coop. doc.

Aftab:

Leader to Venezuelan president: Resistance against US pressures only key to acheive victory

IAEA Cheif Grossi says would travel Iran again

Etemad:

Resistance of Iranian nation defeated maximum pressure

Russia strongly reacts to Zionist attack on Damascus airport

Iran:

Leader: Resisting US pressures only key to acheive victory

Tehran, Caracas sign 20-year coop. document

Javan:

Leader: Maximum pressure on Iranian nation ended with shameful failure of enemies

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

IAEA Cheif says reaching agreement in Vienna talks possible

Resisting US pressures only key to acheive victory

Kayhan:

Leader hails Venezuelan Reistance, calls for expansion of coop.

Iran, Venezuela ink 20-year roadmap

RHM/