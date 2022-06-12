Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 12

Arman-e Melli:
Venezuelan president: Tehran, Caracas enjoy great potentials to boost relations
Ebtekar:
Iran, Venezuela experience showed resisting US pressures only key to acheive victory
Asia:
Iran, Venezuela sign 20-year coop. doc.
Aftab:
Leader to Venezuelan president: Resistance against US pressures only key to acheive victory
IAEA Cheif Grossi says would travel Iran again
Etemad:
Resistance of Iranian nation defeated maximum pressure
Russia strongly reacts to Zionist attack on Damascus airport
Iran:
Leader: Resisting US pressures only key to acheive victory
Tehran, Caracas sign 20-year coop. document
Javan:
Leader: Maximum pressure on Iranian nation ended with shameful failure of enemies
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
IAEA Cheif says reaching agreement in Vienna talks possible
Resisting US pressures only key to acheive victory
Kayhan:
Leader hails Venezuelan Reistance, calls for expansion of coop.
Iran, Venezuela ink 20-year roadmap
RHM/
