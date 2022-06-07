  1. Iran
Jun 7, 2022, 8:55 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 7

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 7

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, June 7.

Arman-e Melli:

IAEA BoG meeting kicks off in light of Westerners' moves

Ebtekar:

Shadow of anti-Iran resolution over JCPOA

Etemad:

IAEA cheif claims Iran not credibly responded to IAEA questions

Iran:

Iraq under security of Hashd Al-Sha'abi forces

Javan:

Iran warns over reducing coop. with IAEA

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Leader condoles demise of Hojatoleslam Mahmoud Doaei

Iran warns about issuing anti-Iran resolutions 

Kayhan:

Zionism has failed, Israel in trouble

Leader condoles demise of prominent journalist  Hojatoleslam Mahmoud Doaei

RHM/

News Code 187651
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187651/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News