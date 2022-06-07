Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 7

Arman-e Melli:
IAEA BoG meeting kicks off in light of Westerners' moves
Ebtekar:
Shadow of anti-Iran resolution over JCPOA
Etemad:
IAEA cheif claims Iran not credibly responded to IAEA questions
Iran:
Iraq under security of Hashd Al-Sha'abi forces
Javan:
Iran warns over reducing coop. with IAEA
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Leader condoles demise of Hojatoleslam Mahmoud Doaei
Iran warns about issuing anti-Iran resolutions
Kayhan:
Zionism has failed, Israel in trouble
Leader condoles demise of prominent journalist Hojatoleslam Mahmoud Doaei
