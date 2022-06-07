Saudi-led coalition violates ceasefire in Hudaydah 86 times

Saudi coalition continues to repeatedly violate ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province in Yemen. Accordingly, Saudis have violated ceasefire in this province 86 times over the past 24 hours, Almasirah reported.

This is while that ceasefire is being violated by Saudi-led coalition in other Yemeni provinces.

Earlier, a member of Yemeni Ansarullah Resistance Movement's Political Bureau had warned Saudi Arabia about continuing the ceasefire violation.

Yemeni Armed Forces will never remain indifferent to these aggression and they have many alternatives in response to the repeated violations of ceasefire by Saudi aggressor coalition, Ali al-Qahoum said.

Yemeni armed forces have developed a kind of strategic weapon that can be used against Saudi Arabia if the aggression continues violating ceasefire.

Saudi aggressor coalition has not been adhered to ceasefire from the beginning and always violated it. The ceasefire was established primarily for humanitarian issues, but Saudi Arabia is obstructing all issues and preventing international and regional efforts from bearing fruit, he added.

