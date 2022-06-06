Iran Trade Center in Qatar to be opened soon

Alireza Peyman-Pak made the announcement at a meeting with Iranian businessmen held in Doha.

Referring to the Iranian administration's plan to boost trade, especially with neighboring countries, he said that holding an exhibition and introducing Iran's industrial and commercial capabilities to Qatari traders is on the agenda.

An exhibition of Qatar's trade capabilities will also be held in Iran, he added.

The Iran Trade Center in Qatar will be opened soon, and the Iranian Trade Advisor in Qatar will start working today, Peyman-Pak said.

