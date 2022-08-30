Leader condoles passing of Hojjatoleslam Mostafavi

In a message on Tuesday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution condoled the demise of Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Mostafavi to his bereaved family, his students and devotees.

Research and teaching in intellectual sciences and Islamic philosophy was the most prominent scientific activity of this revolutionary and hard-working cleric.

Ayatollah Khamenei also prayed to God Almighty to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him and elevate his ranks [in the Heavens] to the highest.

MA/5577587